New Jersey’s gambling revenue dipped below $500 million for the first time in four months in October, coming in at $499.8 million.

October’s total revenue was up by 3 per cent year-on-year, but only New Jersey’s iGaming sector showed any growth.

Monthly iGaming revenue in New Jersey set a new record of $213.6 million, up by 28 per cent on 2023.

Online casino gaming saw a 29 per cent rise in revenue to $211.3 million, while online poker [...]