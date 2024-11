Greek gaming operator OPAP has reported an 18 per cent increase in gross gaming revenue (GGR) to €565.8 million for the third quarter of 2024, with its growing online casino business recording the strongest growth.

Lottery revenue was 20.5 per cent higher at €200.0 million during the quarter, mainly attributable to Tzoker, which had the second biggest jackpot in the game’s history.

Revenue from sports betting rose 16 per cent year-on-year to €167.1 million, benefiting from the [...]