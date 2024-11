Massachusetts’ casino gaming revenue fell by 3 per cent to $94.5 million in October, with only slot machines showing year-on-year growth.

Slot machine revenue increased by 3 per cent to $66.3 million, but could not make up for a 14 per cent decline in table gaming revenue to $27.9 million.

Retail sports betting revenue at the casinos slumped by 78 per cent in October to $225,530.

Massachusetts casino revenue summary: October 2024 ($)

The Encore Boston Harbor had the [...]