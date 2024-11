Pennsylvania’s combined gambling revenue grew by 3 per cent to $496.6 million in October, led by a strong showing from the state’s iGaming sector.

For October, iGaming revenue in Pennsylvania increased by 22 per cent to $189.0 million, with online slots having their best monthly revenue of $140.9 million.

Online table gaming revenue was up by 8 per cent to $45.9 million, but online poker revenue slipped by 6 per cent to $2.2 million.

In Pennsylvania’s land-based casinos, [...]