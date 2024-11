Mississippi’s sports wagers declined by 2 per cent to $48.6 million in October, as the monthly win margin slipped to the lowest of the year so far.

The win margin on Mississippi’s adjusted gross revenue was 5.9 per cent in October, down from 14.8 per cent in the previous year.

As a result, adjusted gross revenue decreased by 61 per cent to $2.9 million in the month.

Handle on American football fell by 9 per cent to $24.9 [...]