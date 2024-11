Louisiana’s sports handle hit a new monthly record of $401.8 million in October, up by 30 per cent year-on-year.

There were increases in both mobile and retail betting during the month, with mobile betting up by 33 per cent to $368.3 million and retail betting up by 4 per cent to $33.6 million.

But despite the strong handle growth, overall net proceeds from sports betting fell by 2 per cent to $41.5 million in October, as retail [...]