Florida reported $53.4 million in revenue from slot machines in October, a rise of less than 1 per cent on the same month last year.

There were 6,885 slot machines in operation across Florida’s venues during the month, up from 6,783 in October 2023.

The Isle Casino Pompano Park was the largest venue by slot machine revenue on $10.0 million, a rise of 1 per cent.

The Magic City Casino was in second place on $9.5 million, which [...]