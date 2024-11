Codere Online has reported a 20 per cent increase in net gaming revenue (NGR) to €51.7 million for the third quarter of 2024, benefiting from continued strong growth in Mexico.

Mexico NGR was 27 per cent higher at €26.7 million in Q3, as average monthly active players rose 23 per cent year-on-year to 63,700, despite the significant devaluation of the Mexican peso following the presidential election in June. In constant currency terms, NGR in Mexico would [...]