NorthStar Gaming Holdings continues to see strong growth from its online betting and gaming operations in Ontario, as third quarter revenue increased by 45 per cent to CA$6.8 million.

Total wagers from Northstarbets.ca rose 69 per cent year-on-year to $234 million, generating gross gaming revenue of $8.4 million, an increase of 53 per cent versus a year ago.

Gross margin rose 63 per cent to $2.7 million in the third quarter, as the gross margin percentage increased [...]