Stockholm-listed sports betting technology provider Kambi has reported a 23 per cent increase in revenue to a record €26.7m for the final quarter of 2019.

The supplier said that the revenue increase was driven by its expansion in the US, with the Kambi Sportbook now active in seven states, including online launches in Indiana, Pennsylvania and with its first US lottery in New Hampshire.

Kambi also delivered on-property sportsbooks in Pennsylvania, Iowa and New York, as well as in South Africa for [...]