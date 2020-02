New Jersey’s regulated betting and gaming market enjoyed a strong start to 2020 as total gaming revenue increased by 31 per cent to $300.7m in January.

The bulk of revenue continued to be generated by the land-based casino sector as revenue rose 8 per cent year-on-year to $192.1m.

Sports betting revenue soared 185 per cent to $53.6m, while iGaming revenue grew 64 per cent to a record high $55.1m, with a 68 per cent increase in online casino [...]