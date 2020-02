In a slow start to the year, Delaware’s regulated sports betting saw total wagers decline by 24 per cent to $9.1m in January.

Harrington Raceway was again the only operator to record growth compared to a year ago, as wagers rose 5 per cent to $1.8m.

Delaware Sports Betting: January 2020 (US$)

Wagers from market leader Delaware Park fell by 34 per cent year-on-year to $5.4m, while Dover Downs saw wagers decline by 8 per cent to [...]