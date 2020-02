Sydney-listed sportsbook operator PointsBet has seen net revenue more than double to AUD$27.4m during the first half ended 31 December 2019, driven by growth in Australia and the US.

Total turnover rose 154 per cent to $533.1m, with the operator accepting more than 7.1m bets during the period, an increase of 92 per cent compared to the same period last year.

H1 2019/20 Turnover and Net Revenue Comparison (AUD$)

PointsBet’s Australian business saw net revenue increase by 105 per cent [...]