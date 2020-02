London-listed William Hill has reported a 2 per cent decline in revenue for 2019 as a result of lower online sportsbook revenue and a fall in UK retail, which offset growth in the United States and in online gaming.

William Hill said Wednesday that full-year net revenue was 2 per cent lower in 2019 at £1,581.7m, although profit before interest and tax climbed to £12.9m from a loss of £687.9m a year ago as exceptional items and adjustments fell from £882.8m [...]