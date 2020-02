Stockholm-listed B2B fantasy sports provider Scout Gaming Group has reported a 76 per cent increase in revenue to SEK25.7m in 2019, with revenue more than doubling during the final quarter of the year.

Revenue in Q4 increased by 117 per cent year-on-year to SEK10.0m, benefiting from new client launches, increased activity from existing clients, and revenue generated from new markets and products.

“We are experiencing an accelerating global demand for Scout Gaming’s products, which has resulted in [...]