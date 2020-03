New York-listed lottery and gaming operator 500.com has reported a 69 per cent drop in net revenue to RMB39.7m (€5.1m) for 2019, with 2020 off to a poor start as Swedish operations remain suspended.

Revenue for the final quarter of the year fell by 68 per cent year-on-year to RMB8.6m, with full-year revenue down 68.5 per cent as the company struggled in Sweden and remained offline in China.

500.com's The Multi Group (TMG) generated almost 90 per [...]