New York-listed lottery and gaming operator 500.com has reported a 38 per cent fall in net revenue to RMB6.1m (€0.8m) for the third quarter of 2020.

The year-on-year decrease was mainly attributable to a RMB6.0m decline in revenue resulting from the temporary suspension of The Multi Group's (TMG) Swedish operations after the company failed to renew its licence before expiry. TMG has now completed the renewal process and resumed operations in Sweden in September.

Revenue from TMG’s [...]