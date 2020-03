New York’s four commercial casinos struggled in February as total gross gaming revenue (GGR) from sports betting slipped to a loss of $0.2m.

Sports betting GGR dropped significantly compared to the previous month’s $1.9m total, with Del Lago Resort and Casino the only licensee to post a positive result in February with GGR of $98,247, down 84 per cent month-on-month.

New York Sports Betting GGR: February 2020 (US$)

Rivers Casino and Resort Schenectady generated negative GGR of $38,802 [...]