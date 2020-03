DraftKings has reported a 43 per cent increase in net revenue for 2019 to $323m, following a transformative year for the sports betting and fantasy sports operator.

DraftKings launched sports betting in Indiana, Iowa, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia during 2019 and established new relationships with the NFL and PGA Tour, as well as expanding its relationships with the NBA, MLB, NASCAR and Penn National Gaming.

“This was a transformative year for DraftKings,” said co-founder and [...]