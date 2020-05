Sydney-listed supplier and social casino operator Aristocrat Leisure has reported a 7 per cent increase in revenue to AUD$2.25bn for the six month period ended 31 March, following strong growth in its Digital business.

Revenue from Digital rose 27 per cent to $1.04bn, equivalent to nearly half of the H1 total, with all other business segments declining year-on-year as the COVID-19 pandemic materially impacted land-based revenue.

Digital revenue was driven by growth in the RAID: Shadow Legends [...]