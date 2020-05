Australian and US sports betting operator PointsBet Holdings said Wednesday that it continues to see positive trends in its Australian business, driven by a shift in gambling spend online as a result of retail venue closures.

Despite the significant disruption of COVID-19 to key sporting leagues such as the National Rugby League (NRL) and the Australian Football League (AFL), PointsBet’s Australian trading business achieved record net wins in February and March.

This positive trend has continued into [...]