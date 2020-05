Madrid-listed gaming operator Codere has reported a 21 per cent fall in revenue to €278.5m for the first quarter of 2020, with results impacted by the temporary closure of its entire retail operations for most of March as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

The closures had a significant impact on revenue in Italy, Mexico, Argentina and Spain, while Codere's growing online business remained in operation and saw revenue grow by 8 per cent year-on-year.

Q1 2020 [...]