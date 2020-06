London-listed sports betting technology provider Sportech has slashed operating costs during the first half of 2020 in an effort to partially offset the severe revenue decline caused by COVID-19.

The company said Friday that while trading had been in line with expectations up until mid-March, second quarter revenue was negatively impacted across all business areas, with the board taking early action to manage the group's cost base, cutting costs and effectively managing cash where possible.

This is [...]