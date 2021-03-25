This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

LeoVegas targets US investors with trading on OTCQX

25th March 2021 8:48 am GMT
LeoVegas

Stockholm-listed iGaming operator LeoVegas is hoping to attract greater interest from investors in the United States with the start of trading on OTCQX.

LeoVegas F shares will be available to US investors on OTCQX from today (March 25) under the ticker symbol LEOVF, complementing the company’s current listing on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market list.

The company said the move will make it easier to meet growing interest in LeoVegas from American investors, bolstering global trading in the company’s shares.

“Today approximately 12 per cent of our shareholders are from the USA, and we are seeing ever-greater interest in LeoVegas as a company and investment,” said LeoVegas group chief executive Gustaf Hagman.

“The decision to also begin trading on OTCQX will help make us more accessible for American investors and thereby enable others to join us on our growth journey going forward. I want to welcome all of the new shareholders that this will bring.”

Shares in LeoVegas AB (STO:LEO) were trading 4.33 per cent higher in Stockholm early Thursday morning at SEK48.68 per share, approximately 2 per cent off their 52-week high of SEK49.70 per share set on June 8, 2020.

Related Tags
Finance iGaming LeoVegas Sports Betting United States
