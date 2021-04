It was a solid first quarter of the year for industry stakeholders as the combined value of shares in the leading operators and suppliers increased by 9 per cent during Q1 2021.

Among the 50 publicly-listed operators and suppliers which make up the Gaming Intelligence stock list, 39 saw the value of their shares climb over the three-month period.

The biggest riser was Toronto-listed Score Media & Gaming, which saw its shares soar by 112 per cent [...]