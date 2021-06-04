This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
BetConstruct
Aspire Global
Evolution

Sportech proposes switch to AIM listing

4th June 2021 9:50 am GMT
Sportech

Betting technology provider Sportech is looking to delist from the main market of the London Stock Exchange in favour of a listing on AIM.

The board of Sportech said Friday that the proposed move from would provide greater flexibility to the company with its current size and strategy, enabling it to agree and execute certain transactions more quickly and cost effectively than a company on the Official List.

The delisting requires the approval of at least 75 per cent of Sportech shareholders and will put to a vote at a general meeting of the company scheduled for June 29.

The proposed delisting follows the recent sale of Sportech’s Bump 50:50 raffle business and the proposed sale of its Global Tote business, leaving the company with a Venues division operating in the US state of Connecticut and a Lottery division providing draw-based lottery platforms and services.

The company expects the AIM listing to provide tax benefits to shareholders and increase its appeal to specialist institutional investors, while also simplify ongoing administrative and regulatory requirements.

Shares in Sportech plc. (LSE:SPO) were trading 2.68 per cent lower at 29.00 pence per share in London Friday morning, less than 10 per cent off their 52-week high of 32.00 pence per share set on February 19.

Related Tags
Sportech
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

theScore out on top as gaming shares climb in Q1 2021

Sportech 2020 revenue hit by pandemic

Connecticut to regulate betting and iGaming under new deal

Evolution agrees live casino deal with Canadian Bank Note

Gaming Innovation Group on top as gaming shares rebound in February

Connecticut set to join list of US iGaming and sports betting states

BetMakers secures $75m investment to expand B2B capabilities

GI DEALS OF THE MONTH: January 2021

Mixed start to 2021 as gaming shares dip in January

Sportech focuses on sports betting opportunities in Connecticut

Ascend Fundraising Solutions takes aim at Sportech’s Bump 50:50

Sportech agrees sale of Bump 50:50 to Canadian Bank Note

Sportech extends Tote services deal with Danske Spil

Gaming shares prove resilient in 2020

Sportech engages with Standard General with view to possible sale

BTObet
Genius Sport
Relax Gaming
Wa
Scientific Games
Greentube
Sportradar
G2E
Digitain
Evolution
BigTimeGaming
Evolution