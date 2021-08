London-listed betting technology supplier Sportech plans to return up to £35.5m to shareholders through a proposed tender offer and capital reduction.

The company aims to buy back a maximum of approximately 88.75m shares, representing 47.02 per cent of its issued share capital, at a tender price of £0.40 per share.

This compares to the closing price of £0.3198 per share on Thursday 5 August.

Sportech will also seek shareholder approval to reduce the nominal value of its ordinary [...]