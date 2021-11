Shareholders in Gambling.com and Playtech were the big winners as their shares rocketed to the top of the Gaming Intelligence Stock List in October 2021.

While the leading publicly-listed gaming operators and suppliers saw the combined value of their shares decline by 2 per cent in October, Gambling.com’s shares rose by 64 per cent over the course of the month to close at $15.18.

It has been a promising to start to public life following its New [...]