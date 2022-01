Online betting and gaming operator Super Group will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday (Jan. 28) after its business combination with Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corporation (SEAH) secured shareholder Wednesday.

SEAH’s shareholders voted to approve the proposed business combination with Betway parent Super Group, with 34,579,356 voting in favour versus 586,259 who voted against and 1,108 who abstained.

SEAH expects all closing conditions to be met and for the business combination to close later [...]