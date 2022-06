Tabcorp and the Australian Hotels Association have joined forces under the Aussie Fair Play Coalition banner to attack foreign-owned wagering businesses.

A TV and print advertisement for the coalition aims to highlight the fact that even major Australian wagering brands such as Sportsbet are foreign-owned and depicts foreign companies sending millions of dollars in cash overseas in shipping containers.

“Last year, whilst many Australian businesses suffered through COVID-19, foreign-owned bookies, like Sportsbet and Ladbrokes, shipped more than [...]