Gaming taxes in the Australian State of New South Wales are set to rise next year in order to help fund vital services.

The proposed tax increases would apply to gaming tables and slots (poker machines) in casinos and are expected to raise an additional AUD$364m over the next three years, helping the state to invest in communities recovering from the impacts of COVID-19, bushfires and floods.

“It’s important that casinos pay their fair share of tax. [...]