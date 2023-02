Germany’s 16 federal states collected €2.57bn in gambling taxes in 2022, a 10 per cent increase on the previous year.

Lottery tax was the largest contributor to state coffers, with €1.67bn collected (65 per cent share), but its annual growth was only 1 per cent.

2022 marked the first full year of regulated online slots and poker in Germany and together these sectors earned €462.6m in tax, equivalent to 18 per cent of annual taxes collected.

Tax [...]