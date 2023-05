The Australian state of Victoria will increase its online betting point of consumption tax by 50 per cent next year.

The Point of Consumption Tax (POCT) will increase from 10 per cent of net wagering revenue to 15 per cent from 1 July 2024, with half of the proceeds earmarked for distribution to the racing industry and the remainder to the state’s Hospitals and Charities Fund.

“These changes provide vital long-term certainty for the industry and ensure [...]