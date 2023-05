The government of Estonia is proposing higher gambling tax rates from 2024 in a bid to balance the state budget.

The higher taxes on gambling, among other products, will help to counter Estonia’s planned increase in the tax-free income allowance of individuals.

The tax changes proposed by finance minister Mart Võrklaev will see the remote gambling tax rise from 5 per cent of net gaming revenue to 6 per cent in 2024 and to 7 per cent [...]