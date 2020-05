The Italian government has introduced a temporary betting tax to generate funds for sports that have been impacted by the COVID-19 shutdown.

The government aims to raise €90m from the 0.5 per cent tax on sports betting stakes, which applies to all channels and includes betting on virtual sports.

The new tax was introduced last week under the Decreto Rilancio, requiring all licensed operators in Italy to make payments on a quarterly basis until December 2021, with [...]