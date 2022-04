Gaming Intelligence speaks to Yggdrasil founder Fredrik Elmqvist and his successor as chief executive Björn Krantz as the latter takes the reins

There can be few companies that are identified quite so closely with their CEO as Yggdrasil is with Fredrik Elmqvist, who founded the business in 2012. Elmqvist is one of the industry’s great personalities. Who else would think of naming a games company after an ancient Norse legend that English speakers could barely pronounce? [...]