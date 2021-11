When you are the founder of the most successful sports betting operator in the United States, your next venture is bound to cause some interest, but BetDex chief executive and co-founder Varun Sudhakar is more interested in the European Champions League than the NFL

Nigel Eccles teamed up with his former FanDuel colleagues Varun Sudhakar and Stuart Tonner to launch BetDex with a $21m investment round in mid-November. Former investment banker Sudhakar becomes chief executive officer, [...]