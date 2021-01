Gaming Intelligence’s new monthly legislation roundup delivers the month’s news digested, so you can prioritise what to do where

New York and Appeals Court vie for top billing among slew of legislative developments US Court of Appeals removes last remaining iGaming doubts

The First Circuit Court of Appeals delivered a crushing blow to the US Department of Justice’s 2018 interpretation of the Wire Act. It gave state lotteries a green light to go online, as well as removing [...]