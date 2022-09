The bidding deadline for a maximum of six new gaming concessions in Macau passed on 14 September 2022. The original Macau concessions were awarded in 2002 and, for much of the last two decades, they have been the most lucrative casino licences in world gambling. There are indications, however, that the new gaming concessions will not be so profitable.

In 2002 the monopoly on casino gaming in Macau was ended with the award of three concessions [...]