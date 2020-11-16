Helping operators utilize their data in real time to enhance conversion and retention

Solitics founder and CEO Tomer Baumel explains how iGaming operators can personalize player experiences in real time using diverse data sets.

iGaming operators are realizing that to maximize their business and generate revenue uplift, they must first create personal and meaningful engagements with their players in order to drive conversion rates, increase the average lifetime value (LTV), prevent churn and generate loyalty.

Many iGaming operators have chosen Solitics’ unique and cutting-edge data automation platform to grow their active player base and profit margins. Solitics enables operators to connect all their data sources and marketing channels, and provides them with one central UI where they can manage personalization and automation, all in real time based on their raw data.

But how do operators actually take advantage of this power to increase their conversion and retention? Here’s a small peek into the world of true real-time automation and personalization.

Solitics for increased conversion rates

Operators allocate a substantial amount of their budgets to acquisition, divided up into paid media, SEM, and affiliate marketing, according to their company’s needs and players’ consumption habits. However, once leads are acquired, relatively little investment is made to drive them to convert.

One of the most critical stages in the customer’s lifecycle is the first deposit. However it is often the case that the lead reaches the deposit page and then abandons without completing the deposit, for various reasons. This is a critical moment where real-time monitoring can be the difference between abandonment and a successful conversion, which is why many operators use the Solitics’ real-time journey to facilitate the conversion.

One example of such a journey is delivering a pop-up message with timing and content that is determined automatically based on the relevant data and user actions. This could be anything from the traffic source, stage at which the lead stopped, a certain click on the page or any other data that is relevant. This message can offer a starting bonus, free play or an offer to help. Following that, based on the leads’ next action, the journey will continue. If despite the offer the player abandons the deposit page and does not complete the deposit within the next hour, the operator can respond by sending an SMS or push message as a reminder of the special bonus that was offered, pending completion of the deposit.

This could then be followed up with an email in the following days as well. However, at any given point, should the lead come back into the site or even a certain page, the system will respond accordingly and raise another message encouraging the lead to complete the deposit, thus creating a very personal experience.

At any given point, once the lead has converted, the conversion journey will automatically stop, the customer will be moved automatically to the next segment and a new journey will start for this customer. All this while maintaining various rules and conditions of communication policies and all based on the data in real-time.

Solitics for increased retention

According to Harvard Business School, a 5 per cent customer retention improvement can easily lead to a 25 - 95 per cent increase in earnings. Needless to say, focusing resources and attention on retention tactics is extremely important.

iGaming operators use Solitics platform to nurture long-term, successful relationships with their players, according to each player’s personalized interests. It becomes seamless for operators to ensure that the most relevant content and offers are sent to their customers for an improved customer experience. Here too, all relevant data is leveraged, such as games played, live balance changes while in-game, wins, losses, previously granted bonuses, deposit activity and any other data that the brand holds, regardless of which source the data streams from.

For example, Solitics’ platform offers a personalized bonus to each player based on the amount of points/tokens/money they have lost during their recent gaming session, calculated dynamically in real-time, based on their NGR, GGR, or deposit amount. In this way, players receive the most personal bonus at exactly the right time. An “added bonus” here is voiding bonus hunters.

Real-time engagement for real-time events

Leading iGaming operators use Solitics’ platform to present in-play offerings based on live events such as changes in odds, daily jackpot threshold updates, updates on events and more. The end result proves without a shadow of a doubt that personalization which is truly data-driven and in real-time generates substantial increases in customer engagement and experience, LTV, user longevity and most importantly, the bottom line.

About Solitics

Solitics seamlessly integrates all the distributed data sources, such as the website, app, CRM, bonus engine, databases and more. The raw data from all those distributed data sources is unified and made accessible in real-time, thus allowing iGaming companies to respond contextually and personally to each player within 1.8 seconds, based on all their data.

Among the brands that have chosen Solitics, you can find various sports betting companies and iGaming operators such as Codere, Delasport, ProgressPlay, and many more. Just recently, Solitics published a case study on DelaSport. This showed that by using Solitics’ Platform to manage its data and automate its marketing efforts, DelaSport achieved significant increases in key customer metrics, including a 25 per cent increase in total deposits year-on-year, and a 37 per cent increase in GGR.

Contact Solitics for more information