MGM Resorts is buying LeoVegas to be the engine behind its global growth plans. Chief executive Gustaf Hagman explains how it might work out

Gustaf Hagman is exhausted. His company LeoVegas has just announced that it has received a $607m offer from MGM Resorts. Hagman is the company’s biggest shareholder and its chief executive. He will vote in favour of the sale. This deal will be done but there have been a lot of meetings to [...]