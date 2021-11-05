This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

The new Scientific Games explained

5th November 2021 8:48 am GMT
Patrick McHugh - Scientific Games

Patrick McHugh, the next chief executive officer of Scientific Games, speaks to Gaming Intelligence about the sale of OpenBet and the lottery division, and the company’s future as a pure play lottery supplier

Scientific Games Lottery Division chief executive officer Patrick McHugh will soon become chief executive officer of Scientific Games, period. When the sale of the $6.05bn lottery division to Brookfield Business Partners completes during the first half of next year, the gaming arm will [...]

