The new Scientific Games explained

Patrick McHugh, the next chief executive officer of Scientific Games, speaks to Gaming Intelligence about the sale of OpenBet and the lottery division, and the company’s future as a pure play lottery supplier

Scientific Games Lottery Division chief executive officer Patrick McHugh will soon become chief executive officer of Scientific Games, period. When the sale of the $6.05bn lottery division to Brookfield Business Partners completes during the first half of next year, the gaming arm will [...]