UK Gambling Commission suspends Genesis Global operating licence

21st July 2020 9:44 am GMT
The UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) has suspended the operating licence of multi-brand online casino operator Genesis Global with immediate effect.

The gambling regulator said Tuesday that it has commenced a review of Genesis Global’s licence under section 116 and section 118 of the Gambling Act 2005 due to a number of compliance issues.

“We suspect that Genesis Global Limited has breached a condition of the licence (section 116(2)(a) of the Act)) and is unsuitable to carry on the licensed activities (section 116(2)(c)(i)) of the Act),” said the UKGC. “We therefore consider it appropriate to suspend the licence with immediate effect pending the conclusion of the review.

“We have instructed the operator to facilitate customers accessing their accounts to withdraw funds and advise customers not to place any bets through the above websites.”

The licence suspension makes it illegal for Genesis Global to offer gambling services in the UK via brands including Casoola.com, Casinoplanet.com, Kassu.com, Casinocruise.com, Casinogods.com, Casinojoy.com, Genesiscasino.com, Pelaa.com, Sloty.com, Spela.com, Spinit.com and Vegashero.com.

Casino Compliance Genesis Global UK Gambling Commission United Kingdom
