Switzerland’s Federal Gaming Commission has added 36 new online gambling domains to its blacklist of illegal operators.

The blacklist now includes 285 online gambling domains, which are subject to site blocking by Swiss internet service providers for offering their services in the country without a local license.

Under Swiss law, online gaming licenses are reserved for the country’s land-based casino operators.

Most of the 36 new additions are Curacao-licensed sites, although the expanded list also contains some well [...]