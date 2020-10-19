Genesis Global back online after UKGC licence suspension lifted

Malta-based gaming operator Genesis Global is back online in Britain this week after the Gambling Commission lifted its licence suspension.

Genesis Global’s UK online gaming licence was suspended in July while the regulator investigated suspected compliance issues, with that suspension now lifted without any further action from the commission.

The company said that the decision enables it to resume operations with immediate effect, while it continues to work closely with the UKGC to ensure that all concerns are fully satisfied.

“We are pleased to announce that the suspension of our UKGC license has been lifted, as a result of the intensive work and huge dedication our business has demonstrated in the last few months,” said Genesis Global chief executive Ariel Reem.

“This is clear testament to our commitment to both UK regulations and to our customers. We are also hugely thankful to our staff for their dedication and trust, and to our suppliers who have assisted in rectifying a difficult situation which arose during unusual economic circumstances for the whole world.”

Genesis Global operates 12 online gaming brands in the UK, including casinoplanet.com, casinocruise.com, vegashero.com and sloty.com.