XC Gaming fined SEK5m for Swedish bonus offer violations

Swedish gambling regulator Spelinspektionen has issued a warning and a SEK5m (€489,104) penalty fee to licensed operator XC Gaming for violating the country’s bonus offer rules.

With Swedish operators only allowed to offer customers one bonus after sign up, the regulator found that XC Gaming had violated market’s rules by offering bonuses on repeated occasions during the first six months of 2019.

Spelinspektionen also considered that XC Gaming, which operates the Frankfred.com and Klirr.com brands, had distributed gifts to a player who had been identified as vulnerable, thereby breaching its duty of care in relation to the player in question.

The regulator said that the violations were serious, but considered that a warning together with a penalty fee was sufficient intervention.

XC Gaming was acquired by iGaming platfom provider The Mill Adventure earlier this year.