Regulators in Switzerland have added 44 new online gambling domains to the country's growing blacklist of illegal gambling operators.

The latest update sees the Swiss Lottery and Betting Board (Comlot) blacklisted 13 sites for targeting Swiss players without a local licence, while the Federal Gambling Commission has added 31 gaming sites to its own blacklist, with several domains appearing on both.

Under Swiss law, internet service providers are required to block access to all sites appearing on [...]