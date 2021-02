Sweden’s gambling regulator Spelinspektionen has issued a warning and combined SEK175m (€17.4m) penalty fee to ComeOn and three of its operating subsidiaries for offering unauthorised bonuses to players.

The regulator said that the four companies had violated the country’s gambling legislation by offering bonuses on repeated occasions, and by distributing gifts to vulnerable players, in breach of their duty of care.

Spelinspektionen considers the violations to be serious, but believes that a warning and penalty fee will [...]