Malta-based online casino operator Casumo has been hit with a second fine by Britain's Gambling Commission for social responsibility and anti-money laundering failures that took place in 2018 and 2019.

The current management team, headed by chief executive Shelly Suter-Hadad who was brought in from Mansion in late 2019, has overhauled its compliance regime and saved its UK operating licence from the threat of withdrawal.

“The current management team went above and beyond to correct the situation [...]