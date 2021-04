Swedish gaming operator ATG has received a warning and SEK2m penalty fee from gambling regulator Spelinspektionen for offering customers unauthorised online bingo bonuses.

Players who bought bingo cards were able to get free bingo cards for additional games at no extra cost, contravening Swedish gaming regulations which only allow licensed operators to offer their customers a bonus at the first gaming opportunity.

During a 48 hour period, 43 players took advantage of the ATG offer, with the [...]